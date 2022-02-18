The father of a Lindale ISD sophomore killed in a Thursday night wreck remembered his son on Friday as “a caring person with such a sweet spirit.”
Eleazar DeLeon said his 16-year-old son, Lorenzo Eliseo DeLeon, was one of six children and that the hours since his death have been rough for the family.
“He was a great kid, loving heart, unselfish, respectful. He was the best son and brother you could ask for. He will be missed so much,” he said.
Lorenzo was killed Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash on Smith County Road 472. Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said the crash happened when the driver took evasive action to avoid an animal in the road. Lorenzo was a passenger in the car. The 16-year-old driver was treated at the scene and released, according to Dark. A 15-year-old passenger was taken by private vehicle to an unknown hospital.
“We are doing the best we can in a situation like this,” his father said. “His younger sister, who is 6, doesn’t understand, but his younger brother, 11, has taken it really hard. The sadness comes and goes. The last 15 hours or so have been really rough. We are trying to think of happy memories we had with him but then heartache hits because you know you’ll never see him again.”
Eleazar DeLeon said his son loved to play his PlayStation 5 and Fortnite and that family was important to him.
“Lorenzo had an amazing heart; he was a caring person with such a sweet spirit,” his father said. “He was a very humble kid who was loved by many. We have received so many messages and videos from kids who knew him, so I know he touched a lot of people.”
Lindale ISD on Friday confirmed that Lorenzo was a sophomore. District spokeswoman Courtney Sanguinetti said that although today was a scheduled day off from classes for teacher in-service that local youth pastors and counselors were available for any students who need or want any assistance in light of the loss.
Superintendent Stan Surratt released a statement Friday morning on the district’s Facebook page asking for prayer for everyone impacted by the death.
“We are saddened by this loss to our school community,” Surratt said. “Lindale ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student’s family. Please pray for all that were impacted as a result of this tragedy.”
Eleazar DeLeon said services will be at Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine, but a day and time are not yet set.