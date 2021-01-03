Pastor Mark McWilliams was preparing for service Sunday morning when he was fatally shot by a suspect who wrestled away his gun. The suspect was on the run from police from the night before and hiding in the church.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said McWilliams was 62 and from Frankston. His wife, Rosemary, was taken to a hospital for a fall but not shot. Another church member was shot and taken to a hospital, police confirmed to the Tyler Morning Telegraph as all next of kin have been notified.
During a press conference at the scene Sunday, Smith said the pastor was in an altercation with the suspect who grabbed the pastor's gun and shot him, then fled in the pastor's vehicle.
More information will be released at a 6:30 p.m. press conference.
Smith said the three arrived at the Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, located at 17339 Farm-to-Market Road 16 church around 9:21 a.m. and one other person was at the church as well.
"As the pastor opened the bathroom door, he was confronted by the individual who had been hiding in the church. Apparently, he fled in the woods and when everyone had left he retreated into the church. He had one of those red bank bags that belonged to the pastor," said Smith. "The pastor, who had a firearm himself, apparently drew his firearm on the individual and ordered him to stop. He came toward the front door then lunged at the pastor and disarmed the pastor. He then used the pastor's firearm ... the pastor is deceased at this time."
Smith said with the fatal shooting, stealing the car and having the bank bag, "We are looking at a capital murder investigation here with everything put together here."
"I saw them putting Rosemary in the ambulance, it was total fright. The poor lady, God bless her," said neighbor Tom Pritchard, who attends prayer service at Starrville Methodist Church on Tuesday's. He was at a service in Hawkins during the incident Sunday. "Mike Sellers, who I hope recovers completely, he was shot and he is a super nice guy ... I hope and pray for everybody.
Pritchard said the manhunt and incident was something like he has never seen.
"I haven't seen anything quite like this before. I was in Vietnam and I certainly saw a lot of action there. I flew the choppers in the Air Force and it didn't bother me that much but ... " Pritchard said. "We knew them pretty well, they were a super nice couple. They were wonderful, we had a great time with them.
As for the suspect, Pritchard said, "Justice should be passed on to him and he should have the same justice given to him as was given to Mark."
The only reason the suspect was hiding in the church is, he was running from police since the night before.
Smith said the incident started with a pursuit around 7:30 p.m. Saturday with the suspect, driving a dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta, brandished a shotgun out of the sun roof on FM 849 in Lindale.
Iin Smith County, deputies saw the vehicle near 849 and Interstate 20 and started chasing the vehicle with vehicles from DPS.
Smith said they exited near 271, the suspect, identified as a 21-year-old Black man, drove through the intersection and the Volkswagen went through the yard and crashed. He said the manhunt went over two hours and they could not find the suspect. it picked up again Sunday.
After the fatal shooting, the Smith County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle and started a pursuit as fast as 120 miles per hour on Interstate 20.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office and DPS vehicles then assisted. Smith said deputies "disabled" the vehicle and the suspect was taken to a Tyler hospital with a "gunshot wound through and through his left hand."
Smith said, "We were able to work through some all-star technology to find the vehicle. A Harrison County deputy was able to get behind it and it was disabled."
When the suspect was released from the hospital, he was taken to the Smith County Jail.
Video from the scene from CBS-19 here: