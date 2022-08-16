A local family owned and operated business is the last of its kind in Tyler, and a rarity nationwide.
Lucio’s Boot Repair and Western Wear is the only place in town that repairs shoes. Owner Jose Lucio said there used to be a handful of shoe repair stores in the area, but his is the only one left standing, keeping the traditional trade alive.
The Shoe Service Institute of America reports that shoe repair shops dwindled from 100,000 in the 1930s to 15,000 in 1997 to about 5,000 today nationwide, according to the Associated Press.
The industry as a whole may be on the brink of extinction, but it is alive and well in Tyler, thanks to Lucio’s. The shop continues to fill a need that is much-needed in the area, ensuring customers receive quality repairs. They also create custom boots, re-last round toes to square toes, and re-sole boots and shoes daily.
Making old shoes new again is a passion of Lucio’s and they are proud that customers trust the shop with their “well-loved pieces.”
“A lot of craftsmanship and detail goes into repairing shoes,” Lucio said. “It’s rewarding to see a pair of boots coming in that are destroyed and you can turn around and hopefully make them like new again.”
Since he was about 18 years old, Lucio has been working in the shoe repair business. He said for a brief time he worked in another field but missed being able to work with the leather and revive customers’ shoes.
When he found his way back to shoe repair, Lucio purchased a “halfway established” business in the 1990s, creating Lucio’s.
Lucio’s opened its doors 25 years ago in a location that was around 150 square feet. About five years ago, the business moved into its current 2,400 square foot building at 300 W Front St.
While the business’ core is still shoe repair, with the move came some changes to the shop, Lucio said. He was able to expand his business and sell more items such as western boots, belts, bags, jeans, hats and more. He added that he hopes to continue expanding his retail in the future.
As a retail store, Lucio said he is specifically able to help customers choose a pair of boots in a way other shops can’t.
“While a retail store might just know (boots) from the outside, we know them in and out – how boots are made,” he said. “If people have questions about what to buy, we can direct them about which brands. ... Our specialty is knowing how the boots are made and that we can have answers for our customers.”
Lucio said customer satisfaction is a high priority of the business.
“Our goal is to satisfy customers 100%” and offer them a place where they can find good customer service,” Lucio said.
Lucio said in the beginning his wife would help him out as she could with the business. Today his son Gabriel works at the shop full time doing repairs and taking orders; his daughter Crystal McDonald does a lot of the store’s marketing; and his wife still helps whenever she can.
Gabriel Lucio said he went to college and got a degree in construction. He had several options when it came to his career, but he felt called to the family business. Jose Lucio hopes his son will one day want to carry on the legacy.
Keeping Lucio’s open is important for the community of Tyler because there are no other businesses in the nearby area that offer shoe repair services, Gabriel Lucio said. Especially with boots, people could pay anywhere from $600 to thousands of dollars for a nice pair, and without a place to repair them the one of the only options would be to throw away those expensive boots when they are damaged, he said.
Gabriel Lucio added that it is rewarding to see your hard work pay off, taking something that was damaged and making it like new again.
“It’s just cool being able to restore things,” he said. “Whenever something’s old and it’s worn out and you get to be the one to carry it through that process all the way to where it looks brand new, that’s very gratifying.”
While Jose Lucio and his family share a passion for revitalizing worn shoes, one of their favorite aspects about the business is getting to spend time together. Even through challenges, the family works together to overcome.
“We can all trust each other, we rely on each other a lot,” Gabriel Lucio said. “Sometimes we have to stay late, or come in at other times where a normal employee wouldn’t want to do that. ... We know that we have to rely on each other, so we go that extra mile.”
For more information, visit luciosboots.com or call 903-595-6164.