Prestige Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care recently celebrated 15 years of serving East Texas area seniors with a cake cutting and other festivities.
Residents, staff, families, and friends gathered in the main dining room wearing matching shirts for the big birthday bash event.
The facility, owned by the Redman family, opened its doors in October 2007. In 2012 the family broke ground for their new Memory Care building which offers a program that focuses on each individual's cognitive status with activities provided by their life enrichment team.
Executive Director Kristy Redman said the mission of Prestige Estates is to provide the highest level of independence.
"Our mission is to promote the highest level of independence and quality of life for our residents by creating a comfortable living environment and providing comprehensive, personal health care services to meet everyone's needs,” she said.
Prestige Estates Assisted Living has 50 apartments with three different floor plan options from which to choose. Services include housekeeping, laundry, personal care, transportation, activities, and more.
Community Relations Liaison Jo Anne McMeans said the celebration was a way to give back to those who had already done so much for the community.
“We are celebrating East Texas seniors for these amazing years of service to those who have gone before us to make our home in the Piney Woods and city of roses so wonderful,” she said. “Our seniors have given so much of themselves for our churches, schools, citizens, and families. Now, we can celebrate them.”
As facility Chef Gary Blevins wheeled out the birthday cake, attendees broke out in the “Happy Birthday” song.
During the celebration Redman shared good memories of the facility’s beginnings, goals for the future, and recognized the employees who have dedicated caring service to the Prestige residents for 15 years which included Blevins, McMeans, and Recko Dunlap.
"The Redman Family, Laura, Richard, Brian, and Kristy Redman, will continue to carry the legacy, the faith, the love, and the traditions of Prestige Estates to the East Texas Community as long as they are needed.” She said. "Prestige Estates welcomes guests to stop by and visit."
On Oct. 31, Prestige Estates residents will host a safe, in-door, “Trick-or-Treat” event for 45 students from Stepping Stone Preschool.
McMeans said residents were extremely excited about the visit.
“The students will be dressed in costumes and our residents will be anxiously awaiting their arrival,” she said. “There’s something so sweet about the special blending that God gives us when we have seniors and children come together.”
Prestige Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care is located at 6928 Paluxy Drive and can be reached at (903) 561-6102.
For more information, visit www.prestigeestates.net.