The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who died due to a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, has denied rapper Travis Scott's offer to pay for the child's funeral expenses.
The letter from Bob Hilliard, one of the attorneys representing Ezra's father Treston Blount, said the "loss of a child is like a faucet of unimaginable pain that has no off handle."
"Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful," Hilliard's letter read. "He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."
Erza died roughly a week after he was severely injured at the Astroworld Festival while Scott was performing at NRG Park on Nov. 5. He is one of 10 festival attendees who died.
According to a lawsuit against Scott and others involved in hosting the festival, Treston and Ezra Blount live in Tyler.
The complaint states the organizers were negligent in preparation and crowd control.
Representing his underage son, Treston Blount is seeking relief of over $1 million for the "negligent and grossly negligent conduct" of Scott, Live Nation and others.
Scott's lawyer Daniel M. Petrocelli made the offer to the Blount family's lawyers on Nov. 24 for Scott to pay for the funeral expenses, Rolling Stone reported.
“Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured. Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son,” Petrocelli wrote.
Petrocelli said accepting Scott’s offer would “have no effect” on the lawsuit filed by Treston Blount against Scott and others, according to Rolling Stone.
Hilliard explained the way Treston Blount lost a child compounds the pain.
"... As a parent, Treston cannot help but agonize over the terrible idea that Ezra’s last minutes were filled with terror, suffering, suffocation and worst of all surrounded by strangers, his dad unconscious underneath the uncontrolled crowd," Hilliard wrote in the letter.
On a GoFundMe page that was set up for Ezra's medical bills, Treston Blount said Erza was sitting on his shoulders at the concert when he began to be crushed until he couldn’t breathe. The father passed out and when he woke up, Ezra was missing until the child was found at the hospital with severe brain damage and trauma to nearly all of his organs.
"I don’t know if you’re a father. I don’t know if your client is a father," Hilliard wrote. "If you are, then all you have to do is put your child at 9 years old in Ezra’s place and you both know what happens to your gut, at the most basic and instinctive level. I thank you for your note and I offer the above respectfully and directly so as to be sure we share an understanding of the path ahead."
On Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page for Ezra had raised over $112,000 of the requested $200,000.