The family of Luke Wayne Killough, the 2-year-old who was pulled unconscious from a Kilgore hotel hot tub, has been prepared for the worst as the child has minimal brain function at a Dallas hospital.
"He is probably not going to wake up. If he does, he would have minimal breathing ability," said the mom, Dominique Killough, as she collected her thoughts outside of Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. "We are waiting to take an MRI tomorrow to see if he is brain dead. But right now, he does have minimal brain use."
On Sunday around 1 p.m., the father, Scott Killough had their three children at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites for a mini-vacation from the Henderson home they stay with family. While fixing and propping up a bottle for his infant son Gabriel, Luke fell in the hot tub. His sister, Tabitha Killough, 4, put on her goggles and went in the hot tub to try and save her brother, but he was too heavy to pull out of the water. She went and got her father who called 911.
"The director of nursing, the ICU director and neurologist took us into a room today," Dominique Killough said. "They are preparing us for a ventilator supporting him the rest of his life. But once he goes brain dead, they would pronounce him dead and they would take him off the ventilator so he doesn't have to spend another minute longer here than he has to.
"We are just trying to keep him as comfortable as possible at this point and let him heal if he could heal. Or let him go if he has to go," she added.
Tabitha spent the day with her little brother. She calls him her "boogie." The parents said she sang "You are my Sunshine" and "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" to her brother in the ICU and gave him a stuffed animal octopus which is in his bed.
"He had a scrape on his knee from a previous fall and she kissed his boo boo. She wanted to make sure he was OK," Dominique Killough said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Chris Helms, a family member who has helped raise the children while the parents work out of town.
"We appreciate the support," Dominique Killough said. "We live paycheck-to-paycheck, but no matter what, we will do something beautiful for him because he deserves it."
The parents said when Luke was floating head down, Scott Killough pulled him out, removed muffins from his mouth and began CPR until the ambulance arrived. However, Luke was unresponsive and not breathing, they said, until he was at Christus Good Shepherd Emergency Center in Kilgore. The child was sedated to fly to Dallas as he was pulling at his tubes. He has been in a coma since Sunday night.