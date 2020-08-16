Tyler area families have a new spot for their kids to splash around and cool off in the East Texas summer heat.
A new splash pad is open at the Glass Recreation Center and Woldert Park. Families can come visit from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at no cost.
This splash pad has been open since Aug. 8. Guests should be cautious when visiting the city of Tyler splash pads as play is not monitored.
To reduce water consumption, the splash pads are on a timer that has to be reactivated every five to 10 minutes depending on the facility. People must activate the splash pad by hitting the activation pad, according to the city of Tyler.
Glass Recreation Center is at 501 W. 32nd Street.