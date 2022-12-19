With only six days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Tyler finds itself falling behind the red kettle goal for 2022.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in the lives of people year round in Tyler.
“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community with many people living paycheck to paycheck in this economy,” said Capt. Jeremy Walker of The Salvation Army. “We continue to see increased need from those who have been affected by the pandemic and loss of jobs. The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $385,000."
Walker said currently, the group has raised 60%.
"... We are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance," Walker said.
The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve and the organization is optimistic that with the community’s support, it can still reach its fundraising goal.
“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand. The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want you all to know that every dollar helps,” Walker said. “The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in Tyler. This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay the bills and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”
Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle Campaign. It’s not too late and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bell ringer. Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring. In Tyler, there are volunteer opportunities at Brookshire's, Hobby Lobby, Broadway Square Mall, Mardel, Sam's Club, Chick-fil-A, FRESH, Super 1 Foods, Sweet Gourmet, Walgreens, Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Locations that are set up in two-hour shifts include Brookshire's, Super 1, Fresh, Chick-fil-A, Sweet Gourmet and Walgreens. All other locations are set up for groups who can cover the entire day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Salvation Army Tyler.
There are also bell-ringing opportunities available in Bullard, Flint, Lindale and Whitehouse.
“If you aren’t able to get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your own home! Go to www.salvationarmytexas.org/TYLER and select ‘Give to Our Virtual Kettle.’ Every gift helps,” said Walker.
Although this campaign is centered around the holidays, it is the Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser of the year and funds raised are crucial for the group to help those in need throughout the year.
"Throughout the year, the bell rings on more than just street corners," the group states on its website. "It rings for groceries and utility assistance, it rings for emergency aid and it rings for at-risk youth in the community where we live."
Funds raised help the nonprofit organization maintain its many programs and services such as providing shelter for men, women and children; daily meals; stocking its food pantry and commodities closet; and providing utility and rental assistance.
The Salvation Army has been serving the needs of families and individuals in Tyler and Smith County for over 125 years.
For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army program, call 903-592-4361 or visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/TYLER.