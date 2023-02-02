Tyler is still dealing with the effects of the winter storm this week as homes, roads and businesses are overwhelmed by fallen trees.

The ice storm that descended upon the city Monday through Wednesday caused significant property damage throughout the city and Smith County, according to officials.

Areas in the county saw ice accumulations of up to half an inch. Ice collected on power lines and trees, triggering thousands of power outages across Smith County.

City crews and locally-owned tree service companies have been working around the clock to assist residents with fallen branches, trees and power outages.

The City of Tyler’s Street Department has received at least 237 calls of limbs and trees blocking roadways, according to a statement from spokesperson LouAnn Campbell.

Campbell said as of Thursday afternoon, there were 29 areas were trees were tangled with power lines. City crews have to wait for Oncor to clear the line before those trees can be removed, Campbell said.

The city made a State of Texas Assistance Request on Wednesday from the Texas Division of Emergency Management for a saw crew. An 18-person team from the Texas Forestry Service deployed to Tyler. The teams have been working with the city streets department to clear downed trees and limbs on city streets, alleys and right-of-ways.

Local tree services have seen an influx of clients in need of their expertise.

“We have been getting calls left and right,” said Brad Wallis of E3 Property Services, based in Flint. “We’ve been dealing with a lot of trees being down today.”

Depending if he is dealing with branches or a whole tree, the removal process can take a couple of hours or a couple of days.

“There are a lot of variables that factor in how the job gets done and how quickly we’re able to get it done,” Wallis said.

Such variables include power lines and getting obstacles, like vehicles, moved out of the way.

City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department crews have also been responding to downed trees and limbs in multiple parks and facilities, particularly Bergfeld Park, Rose Hill Cemetery and the Goodman LeGrand House and Museum.

The city asks residents to stay off the trails and use caution in parks until trees are cleared.

Other storm-related information for city residents

Streets

Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues and drainage issues using the free "MyTyler" phone App or by calling the streets department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for state highways, including Broadway, Loop 323, Interstate-20 and Toll 49. Smith County Road and Bridge crews are responsible for county roads. If you live outside of a city limits in Smith County and you need to report trees down in the roadway, call the non-emergency dispatch at 903-566-6600.

Solid waste

The Solid Waste Department is collecting free brush pick-up due to storm damage for customers who put in a work order by Wednesday. To place a work order, customers should contact (903) 531-1388.

Brush must be at the curb. Customers may not see their usual drivers due to different crews being assigned to brush pickup. Customers are asked to be patient with the brush pick-up due to trucks, personnel and resources being utilized by other city departments to clear downed and uprooted trees from streets and right-of-way.

Utilities

The Golden Road Water Treatment Plant lost power on Wednesday. The restoration time remains unknown. All water production will be from the Lake Palestine WTP while Golden Road is down.

Due to increased water production from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant, geosmin levels may be more noticeable to Tyler Water Utilities consumers. Lake Palestine water has inherently high levels of geosmin due to the amount of natural organic matter in the lake, which contributes to the production of geosmin.

Geosmin is non-toxic and safe to consume. It typically produces an earthy odor and is naturally present in some foods, such as beets, spinach, and mushrooms.

At this time, no issues with water loss or pressure are anticipated as a result of the Golden Road power outage.

Wastewater treatment services are operating at full capacity. Several sewer lift stations are without power, but staff is working around the clock to ensure the untreated wastewater gets pumped and moved to the wastewater treatment plants.

Parks

Report any damage to city parks or cemeteries to the Parks and Recreation Department at (903) 531-1370.

Traffic signals

Power had been restored Thursday to many intersections that lost power. However, as of Thursday afternoon, some remained without power.

Two detection cameras for the traffic signal at Troup Highway and Lindbergh Street were not working Thursday, which could cause delays at this intersection. Intersections without power or flashing red lights should be treated as all-way stops, including: West 4th Street and South Chilton Avenue; West Gentry Parkway and East Hillsboro Street; and Golden Road and McDonald.