The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has announced it has paid, in full, the mortgage on the home of Smith County Deputy Sheriff Lorenzo Bustos.
On July 29 of last year, Deputy Sheriff Bustos was struck and killed by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop on State Highway 155.
Deputy Sheriff Bustos left behind his wife of 11 years and high school sweetheart, Gloria, and their three children.
Deputy Bustos had served with the Smith County Sheriff's Office for six months and was on his final night of field training when he was killed.
Prior to his time with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Bustos served with the Rusk County Sheriff's Office for one year and the Henderson Police Department for one year. He began his law enforcement career in 2012 with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a Corrections Officer and was promoted to Sergeant in 2016.
Wife Gloria addressed the organization saying she is unable to express her gratitude.
“It is difficult for me to fully express the impact your organization has had on my family. When Tunnel to Towers contacted me and told me they would be paying off my mortgage, I felt an immediate sense of relief,” she said. “Knowing the kids and I would never have to worry about where we live, knowing I would not have to struggle to pay the mortgage, is an amazing gift. I would like to sincerely thank Tunnel to Towers for their generosity and kindness in this very difficult time.”
The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, pass away from 9/11-related illnesses, and leave behind young children.
This Independence Day the Tunnel to Towers Foundation delivered over 30 mortgage payoffs to Gold Star families and fallen first responder families across the country.
Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Frank Siller said it was important to remember why were are able to celebrate the upcoming holiday.
“July 4th is a day we celebrate America’s freedom with barbecues, beach days, and fireworks; all things we can enjoy because of our brave first responders and military members who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” he said. “Today we honor the memory of those heroes who gave up their lives by ensuring the families they left behind can stay in their homes.”
Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responders Home Program’s mission to provide mortgage-free homes to Fallen First Responder Families.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.T2T.org.