JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville police and others on Tuesday gathered to honor officers who died in the line of duty as part of a national week recognizing law enforcement.
The Jacksonville Police Department annually hosts a memorial honoring fallen officers during National Police Week, and this year the event was at the department’s new Jacksonville Public Safety Complex.
Community Engagement Officer Cpl. Amanda Braggs said the memorial service event is dedicated to honoring the local law enforcement community. It particularly honors four fallen Jacksonville officers — William A Clark who died in 1883; Harry F. Hooker who died in 1913; Roscoe Lee who died in 1979; and Randy Zimmerman who died in 1992.
“It is also a time to recognize law enforcement’s commitment to protecting the residents of Jacksonville,” Braggs said. “It’s a way for citizens to come out and to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice of giving their lives in the line of duty.”
Police Chief Joe Williams said the purpose of the gathering is to remember officers who gave their lives in the line of duty, leaving behind loved ones. He called on those gathered to remember them as heroes and to be thankful for their sacrifice.
“None of us signed up to be killed. None of us thought we would end up wealthy or famous. We do this because we want to help people,” Williams said. “We do this because we want to make an impact in someone’s life, and we do this to improve the qualities of lives of those who need a helping hand or are weak against those imposing evil. We do this for the kids so that they may have a better chance at success."
“It is the police officer who is responding to late-night crashes, bar fights and family violence calls. Call after call, more than 22,000 last year in Jacksonville, a police officer is asked to provide some sort of service to someone they don’t even know,” he said.
Williams expressed gratitude to the sacrifice of each person who has “worn the badge” and done so under “extreme pressures and danger.”
"You each sacrificed in some way,” he said. “You have each lost friends in this line of work and sometimes we struggle to find purpose in our duties. Let us never forget why we do this job."
Williams described memorials inside and outside the new complex that honor Clark, Hooker, Lee and Zimmerman, calling them “some of Jacksonville’s finest.”
Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham proclaimed May 15-22 as National Police Week and read a proclamation during the service.