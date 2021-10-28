JACKSONVILLE — Halloween came just a little early at Beall Chapel Baptist Church where on Wednesday people — many of them in costume — gathered for its annual fall festival.
Caution tape was strung on doors, candy filled kiddie pools and pumpkins were scattered throughout the church for the event that included games, food, costumes and door prizes.
The event, which was canceled this past year due to COVID-19, has been going on for several years at the church. Pastor Robert Simpson, who is also an organizer of the festival, said he was glad to see its return as a safe and fun Halloween experience.
“I believe this event benefits the community by providing safe alternative to traditional Halloween events and allows people to escape the heaviness of the issues surrounding us in the world today,” Simpson said. “Hopefully it will also provide a sense of unity and a reason for hope through the sharing of the love of Jesus. Those who attend are greeted with smiles and have the opportunity to have fun in a safe environment.”
Door prize winners included Cynthia Ebanez, Diana Kinney, the Roper family, Missy Hefner and Silvester Sanchez.