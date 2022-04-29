RUSK — An original play about an interim pastor sent to a church that faces closing its doors after 150 years opens tonight at the Cherokee Civic Theatre.
“Faith Can Move Muttons” begins a six-show run at 7:30 p.m. Director Tony Williams, who also wrote the play, said the show is a comedy that includes its cast performing well-known songs by Christian artists.
“While perusing the church's financial books that are in shambles, he (the interim pastor) has to deal with the unique elders and members of the church as well as plans for an ‘Old Testament’ tower, a possible hostile land takeover and an unruly flock of sheep,” Williams said. “In the midst of all their hilarity and hijinks, they are ‘entertaining angels’ …”
Williams said the plot for the play came from his own life and upbringing.
“My father is a retired minister who kept a full-time job after surrendering to the vocation. He was pastor over congregations of 30 to 100-plus regular attendees for over 47 years which began when I was around six years of age,” he said. “I was blessed to both know and be raised by the members of three churches from that young age until I left home to join the Army.”
Williams said he was inspired by the impact he felt from the people who were working and raising their families while also being caring and compassionate about their faith and the people in the church. He said there are “more than a few funny events and stories” that happened around the churches.
“It is my hope that the play reinforces and reminds everyone that there's more to everyone than meets the eye at that first impression, and no two of us are alike,” he said. “There's always someone out there who will be on your side and stop to help. You never know who you will cross paths with next.”
Shows are also scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday and again at 7:30 p.m. May 6 and 7. Cherokee Civic Theatre is located at 157 West 5th Street.
For more information, call (903) 683-2131 or visit cherokeetheatre.net.