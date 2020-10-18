Ezekiel

This big guy’s name is Ezekiel. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Ezekiel was surrendered because his owner joined the military to defend our country. Ezekiel is a house dog and is house trained. He knows some commands, likes to ride in the car and likes the companionship of other dogs and cats. You will need a big bed if you adopt Ezekiel because he is used to sleeping in the bed with his owner. Ezekiel is 6 years old and weighs 90 pounds. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Ezekiel will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Ezekiel, call 903-597-2471 or visit petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

 PETS FUR PEOPLE

This big guy’s name is Ezekiel. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Ezekiel was surrendered to Pets Fur People because his owner joined the military to defend our country. The least we can do for Ezekiel is to find him a new furever home. Ezekiel is a house dog and is house trained. He knows some commands, likes to ride in the car and likes the companionship of other dogs and cats. You will need a big bed if you adopt Ezekiel because he is used to sleeping in the bed with his owner. Ezekiel is 6 years old and weighs 90 pounds. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Ezekiel will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Ezekiel call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

Tags

Recommended for you