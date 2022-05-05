Most of the walls are up at the new Rose Complex Convention Center in Tyler as crews aim to move construction inside the new facility by the end of June.
Construction of the Rose Complex, which is about a $28 million project, started after the demolition of Harvey Convention Center in August.
“We actually have so much going on construction-wise,” said Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin during Wednesday's State of the Tourism Luncheon.
Not only are most of the walls up, but the south parking lot is close to completion, and parking lots adjacent to the Tyler Civic Theater and the Rose Garden will be completed and hopefully open by the end of May, she said.
Lighting and landscaping at the parking lots will be installed later, Franklin said.
Once work begins inside the structure, progress will be slower, she added.
“Everything happens so quickly on the outside, and then all of a sudden you’re just kind of waiting for the inside to be finished,” Franklin said.
City officials are still hoping for the Rose Complex to be open in time for the Rose Festival, she said, with an estimated completion date for the project at the end of October.
“We have maintained that we wanted to open the facility for the Rose Festival. We are still championing that,” Franklin said.
WRL General Contractors, which is constructing the complex, are “cautiously optimistic” about opening the facility in time for the festival, Franklin said. There are some delays, but that is to be expected with a project this size, she said.
The Tyler Rose Garden is a national landmark and historical site for Tyler, and the Rose Complex will help add to the city’s “No. 1 tourist attraction,” Franklin previously said.
“This is a new opportunity to revitalize an area that’s important to the city of Tyler and to our region,” she said.
Along with the construction of the new convention center, the historical Mayfair building, a performing arts venue constructed in 1927, also is being revitalized.
The city has had to get structural engineers to come in and look at the building, and some selective demolition is being done, Franklin said. This project is lagging a little behind in the construction phase, she added.
Some bids for construction were received this week that the city plans to evaluate, Franklin said. The hope is that construction comes along soon after the opening of the Rose Complex, she said.