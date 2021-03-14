Due to an ongoing manhunt, Lindale High School's outside doors will remain locked at all times and visitors will not be allowed in the building on Monday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies have spent the weekend searching for Samuel Salas, 34, a man who police say is "armed and dangerous," near the high school as well as areas near Farm-to-Market Road 2710, FM 16, County Road 498 and CR 4197. On Sunday afternoon, agencies responded to an area near Lindale High after hearing of a possible sighting of Salas.
Lindale ISD Police Department on Facebook Sunday night said officers are monitoring the search for Salas closely, and that the high school will operate on a "lockout."
"A lockout means visitors will not be allowed in and out of the building during the school day and exterior doors will remain locked at all times," the police department said. "Inside the building, we will operate normally. We ask you make alternate plans if you typically deliver lunch to your student."
LISD Superintendent Stan Surratt said in a statement on the district's Facebook page all school buildings have been checked and will also be checked again early Monday morning before student drop-off.
Surratt said in addition to exit doors being locked and not allowing visitors, there will be no outdoor student activities like recess or P.E. on Monday.
"Extra law enforcement will be present on each campus," Surratt said. "We are confident that students and staff will be safe on all campuses and that is always our top priority. We will keep parents informed about any safety concerns and any updates related to this manhunt. Again, we are confident that school can proceed safely on Monday."
LISD police warned that if Salas was not found Sunday, people should expect heavy law enforcement presence in the high school area and FM 15 and 2710 areas on Monday.
"Our officers will be available in the event students need to be escorted to their vehicles at the end of the school day," the school's police department said. "We pray the suspect is apprehended very soon and we pray for all those involved in this difficult situation."
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Salas attempted to rob a homeowner in the 13700 block of Shannon Drive near Lindale at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. When the homeowner pulled a gun on Salas, he fled on foot.
Saturday night, officers used a drone, helicopter and dogs to try to track down Salas.
Law enforcement's search area also includes The Thicket, Eagles Peak, and Legends subdivision and any areas within the perimeter of this search area.
Salas is a Hispanic man 5’ 7” and 150 lbs. with a shaved head and multiple tattoos including on his neck.
Salas is also wanted in another incident, in which a woman was shot at around midnight Friday in the 18600 block of County Road 498 near Lindale, the sheriff's office said.
Salas allegedly fled on foot after that shooting. For that incident, Salas will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.