The city of Tyler will continue the extension of the Legacy Trail in fiscal year 2022-23.
Phase II of the project will add 2.2 miles of trail, according to the city — 1.7 miles of shared-use path and .5 miles of sidewalks.
The extension will be paid for by the Half Cent Sales Tax Fund program for 2022-23.
City Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams said the new portion of the Legacy Trail will extend from Stewart Park to Peete Elementary School. It will travel up through W.E. Winters Park.
The master plan for Legacy Trail has a goal of taking trail users all the way from south Tyler near Toll 49 in Flint up to the Rose Garden. Phase II of the project is only a small portion of the whole, Williams said.
“It will take more than a few years, but this is just another piece of the puzzle,” he said.
The first phase of the trail opened in July 2019. This portion is 4.5 miles of 10-foot wide concrete paths on the eastern and western side of Old Jacksonville Highway. The trail begins in the Flint area and goes up to the Three Lakes and Grande area, Williams said.
The Legacy Trail provides community members a better quality of life and offers a different mode of travel.
“Improving that quality of life of Tyler is one of the focuses of the Legacy Trail project — giving people different options so you don't have to ride your vehicle all over town,” Williams said. “You can get from one place to another and get outside and enjoy the fresh air and the pretty surroundings that we have here in Tyler.”
The city is working with a consultant to survey the area and create a design plan for the new portion of the trail. This study is estimated to cost $354,000 and be completed by February 2023, according to the city.
The design portion of the project is fully funded by the city's Half Cent Sales Tax program, Williams said.
Construction of the trail is anticipated to cost $3.5 million and is expected to be completed in fall 2023.
Eighty percent of the project will be federally funded through a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation through the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program. The remaining cost plus any overruns will be paid for by the city.
Along with the Legacy Trail project, numerous other projects are included in The Half Cent Sales Tax annual work plan. The public has until Oct. 17 to offer comments on the plan.
Residents can provide comments on the work plan by calling (903) 531-1126, by mail to City of Tyler, Half-Cent Sales Tax Manager, 511 W. Locust St., Tyler, TX 75710 or online at tinyurl.com/2s4bu54z .