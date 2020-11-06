Tyler fire crews rushed to the site of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys, Inc., the famed East Texas meat processing plant, for reports of a structure fire and explosion around 8:30 Friday evening.
Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said that when units arrived, they saw significant plumes of black smoke, flames inside the building and debris littering the roadway. The roll-up doors on one end of the building were blown off their hinges, and it was “obvious there had been some type of explosion,” Findley said.
While there are multiple commercial buildings at the Greenberg Turkeys property, located at 221 McMurrey Drive, the units most affected in the event were used largely for storage of turkey product and contained a number of large freezer units, Findley said.
“From what we’ve been given so far, the last people that were in this building left about 5 o’clock,” Findley said. “So we have no injuries, and we are very thankful for that.”
Around 10:30 p.m., some active fires still burned inside the building, and Findley said multiple fire engines, battalion chiefs and investigators would remain on scene “for quite awhile, just due to the magnitude of the incident.”
While it was “much too early” to determine a cause, Findley acknowledged that whatever the source, it would prove a significant loss for the Greenberg family and East Texas community.
“Anyone that’s been in this area and really around the country is familiar with Greenberg Smoked Turkey,” Findley said. “It’s been a part of this community for many, many years and is a tragic incident for sure.”
Sam Greenberg, owner of the company, was on scene with his family for much of the evening. He declined to comment regarding the fire.