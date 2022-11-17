Gas in Texas is cheaper than anywhere else in the country as of Thursday morning, according to AAA Texas.
The statewide gasoline price average in Texas is $3.07 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 9 cents less than on this day last week and 3 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the 27 major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.25 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.89.
Tyler falls in the middle of the metros, with the 13th lowest average of $3.05 for regular unleaded. Longview lands a bit higher compared to others, with a cost of $3.11 making it the metro with the ninth-highest average, according to AAA.
Dallas ranks No. 8 on the lowest metro averages, with a gallon of regular unleaded currently costing about $3.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.72, which is 8 cents less when compared to this day last week and 31 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Just a week before millions hit the road for Thanksgiving, AAA expects 3.6 million Texans to drive 50 miles or more for leisure this holiday. Fuel prices around most of the Lone Star State have been trending downward ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday next week.
"The main reason is the global cost for oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been stuck in a narrow price range of $85 to $92 a barrel for several weeks," according to AAA.
“Texas drivers are paying 3 cents more per gallon, on average, at the pump compared to a year ago,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “Gas price averages have been dipping lower over the past few days, resulting in Texas having the lowest gas price average of any state across the nation heading into a very busy Thanksgiving travel week.”
According to AAA, California has the highest gas price average at $5.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
Prices were up to date at the time of this posting, using market prices released at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.