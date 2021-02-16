Layla Kassem, of Tyler, is keeping her dog Meeko safe during this wintry weather, by staying inside most of the day and putting him in special clothing for dogs.
While Meeko had a good time playing in the snow, Kassem said Tuesday she’s trying to keep him inside and only take him out for bathroom breaks.
“He had a little shirt on yesterday, but that’s in the washer, but he has a double coat (of fur) and it keeps him warm,” Kassem said Tuesday during one of their walks. “Usually we have a doggy door and he can come in and out as he wants, but we’ve been keeping it closed most of the day, just letting him out for a little bit at a time.”
Some pets may be accustomed to living outside instead of inside, but during the wintry weather, the experts say it’s important to make sure the four-legged friends are warm and safe.
Adriana Rodriguez, city of Tyler public information officer, said it’s recommended that all pets be kept inside.
“With the temperatures that we have right now, it will be very easy for them to get frostbite or even freeze to death, which we’ve already seen. So we actually recommend that all pets be kept inside as long as possible only to be taken outside for potty breaks every couple of hours and not leave them out for long. If they can wear any clothing, we recommend that as well, as long as you’re keeping an eye on them,” Rodriguez said.
The Tyler Animal Control and Shelter officials said pet owners should bring their animals inside where it is warm.
“We have on-call officers available for welfare checks. Tyler Police officers are also responding to animal welfare calls if necessary. Call Animal Services at 903-535-0045 or Tyler Police non-emergency number at 903-531-1000,” the Tyler Texas Animal Control and Shelter said in a Facebook post Monday.
Ice melts can also be dangerous to pets. Ice melts can contain magnesium chloride and can cause an upset stomach in your pet and in some cases, vomiting and diarrhea, which can be a concern for dehydration, Rodriguez said.
“Avoid any ice melts that are not safe for pets because that can also be an issue when they are poisoned by ice melts. The main thing is to keep the pets inside,” Rodriguez said. “It is very dangerous to have them out in this type of weather. Once it warms up a little bit, they will be able to go outside, but make sure they have a leash that is five times their size and that they do have shelter. The shelter has to be at least three walls with a roof and a flooring.”
Rodriguez recommended to place the shelter toward the southeast so that cold winds don’t enter the shelter. It is also recommended to add bedding or blankets, as well as water for them to drink, that is not frozen.
“We’ve already seen some that have died that just froze to death. It is very dangerous. They can catch frostbite, some lose limbs, tails, so we really recommend that they’re kept inside,” she said. “We are asking people that if they see any pets outside during these cold weathers, to call our police department and our animal shelter and we will stop by all those houses to make sure the animals are safe and that the owners are aware if the owners cannot be reached or they’re not following regulations, the animals could be removed.”