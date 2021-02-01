An East Texas councilman facing national criticism for a since-deleted tweet of a noose image spoke to the Tyler Paper about the controversial social media post.
Rusk City Council member Martin Holsome, who has started a campaign challenging Gov. Greg Abbott, said the tweet has been taken out of context.
In a screenshot captured by the Huffington Post Saturday, Martin Holsome, who has served on the Rusk City Council since 2018, tweeted on Jan. 15 with the noose photo that "Once more for those of you who don’t understand... Starting in D.C. - let ’em hang by the neck until they are dead, dead DEAD!!!”
Since the tweet was posted, links to Holsome's tweet state that "this Tweet violated Twitter Rules." When searching for his Twitter account, the social media site shows the account has been deleted.
However, Holsome said Monday the tweet was referring to the punishment that those who commit treasonous acts against the country.
"The intent to was to show was that acts of treason are still punishable about death," he said. "If they are in effect commit treasonous acts they do need to punished."
That noose image describes the punishment for treasonous act, he noted.
The punishment he referred to is U.S. Code 2381 that states those "owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States."
Holsome said people charged with acts of insurrection or treason should be tried and sentenced accordingly.
"It's not my opinion," he said. "It's what written."
Holsome describes himself as an constitutional patriot or constitutional conservative
"I'm not extreme left, I'm not extreme right," he said. "I'm constitutional."
Holsome said he does intend to continue his campaign for governor, and the announcement from the state's Republican Party condemning his tweet does not affect his gubernatorial efforts.
"I'm not seeking the GOP endorsement anyways," he said. "At this time, I represent the patriots."
Holsome explained the noose "had to nothing to do with race at all."
"I'm not a white supremacist. In fact, I'm of mixed origin," Holsome said. "My dad is Black. I will refuse to continue to defend that because it's pointless."
Details from the previous story here.