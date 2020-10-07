If it wasn't for a declaration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention temporarily halting evictions, Ryan Coats, of Tyler, said he would end up in the Salvation Army, on the streets or living in his car.
He was in the Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace courtroom Wednesday as the group he rents from, NWP Management, attempted to appeal the declaration allowing him to not be evicted through Dec. 31 for not paying rent.
Under the stipulations, which include: not being able to pay full rent or a housing payment; trying one's best to obtain all available government assistance; and not expecting to earn more than $99,000 in a year, a person can sign the declaration from the CDC to temporarily avoid eviction through Dec. 31.
The declaration is sworn testimony and those who sign could be prosecuted, go to jail or pay a fine if they lie, mislead or omit important information, the declaration document states.
Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers denied NWP Management's appeal for the declaration based on not being able to pay rent. Beavers set the next hearing date for Jan. 18.
Representatives from NWP Management said Coats has not made payments for September or October. They stated neighbors reported they felt unsafe and people were seen using drugs in his apartment, but Beavers said they did not have evidence to support those statements.
Beavers said the declaration does not hinder eviction based on violations in the lease agreement, such as alleged drug use.
Coats said he began having financial issues after a break-up left him "high and dry" with the bills.
After not getting work as a self-employed car body specialist due to COVID-19, Coats said he couldn't pay his rent or find work. He was able to find some small jobs to pay for food and gas as well as child support payments.
"The declaration kept me off the streets," he said. "It (COVID-19) affected me big time."
Coats said he would absolutely pay the rent if he was able to do so.
"Due to COVID, I could no longer work," he said. "I filed (for unemployment) back in August."
He said the unemployment funds have not come to him yet.
Beavers said there have been more cases regarding eviction because of job losses and people not being able to pay their rent.
He hopes people will know more about the declaration opportunity and know their rights as tenants and landlords.