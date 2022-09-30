Halloween is approaching, and for many, that means it's time to scare — or be scared.
Two Tyler haunted houses are set to open this weekend, kicking off the spooky season.
Owners of the World of Khaos, 816 E Oakwood St. in Tyler, and Corpse Grove Haunted Trail, 15972 Texas 64 E. in Tyler, have been preparing to welcome visitors.
Charles Cox, owner of World of Khaos, said it has been a long 12 months of preparation, but it soon will be worth it. While Cox does not change the attractions each year, new gags and scares get added to keep visitors on their toes.
Nightmares on Oakwood Street is the bigger and scarier “haunt” of World of Khaos' two attractions, said set designer Joey Titman.
The second, Karnevil's Revenge, is a bit less frightening, and visitors will walk through with 3D glasses to get the full effect.
“(World of Khaos) may be only two attractions — and there are a couple other haunted attractions in East Texas that are bigger or spend more money — but our care to attention and the level of scare is more intense,” Titman said. “We only have two attractions, but we really seem to boil down what we have into a better product. It's not quantity over quality; It's quality over quantity.”
The Corpse Grove Haunted Trail will be a little different than this past year. Owner George Jones said two of the old rooms included in the attraction have been redone, and an additional two rooms were added.
The two outdoor trail attractions at Corpse Grove are House of the Broken and The Wicked Playground.
House of the Broken is the shorter trail and is “kind of like a puzzle” visitors have to solve while being chased by monsters, Jones said.
The Wicked Playground is based on a school teacher accused of being a witch and killed by townspeople, only to come back and haunt the town of Corpse Grove. This is the longer haunt, being more than half-a-mile long.
“Most of the haunted houses in the area are all indoors, and so you're kind of enclosed,” Jones said. “There's something special and creepy in its own right being outside in the woods in the dark.”
Jones said he also added a third “haunt” this year in Mineola, 119 N. Johnson St., called The Annex. Unlike the other two, this haunt is all indoors. Visitors go through two buildings for this attraction, one of which is an old funeral home.
Jones said he enjoys being able to open a haunted attraction each year because it gives people something safe and fun to do. When he first moved to East Texas, he said he noticed a lack of activities for the “young folks,” and a haunted house was just one thing he could bring to the area.
“I think people like the adrenaline — they like the fear factor,” he said, “But they also like knowing they're not really gonna get hurt.”
Both haunted house owners said they see thousands of people come to their attractions.
“Everybody likes to be scared. It just depends on what you're scared of that determines how frightened you're going to be,” Titman said. “It’s also an entertainment thing. It's something you can do with your friends and family.”
World of Khaos opened last weekend. Hours are 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Beginning Oct. 9, it will be open 7 to 10:30 p.m. Sundays for blackout nights. The last night of World of Khaos is Oct. 31 when it will have extended hours.
Tickets are $20 or $30 for the VIP fast pass to skip the line. More information can be found at worldofkhaos.com .
Corps Grove opens Saturday. It is open 7:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 7:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday. The first two weeks of October, it only will be open Saturdays and Sundays. It's last night will be Oct. 31 with extended hours.
Adult tickets for one Corpse Grove “haunt” are $15 and for two $20. For the Mineola “haunt,” tickets are $12. Tickets for Corpse Grove attractions and the Mineola attraction are $35.
For children up to 12 years old, tickets for one Corpse Grove “haunt” are $7.50 and for two $10. For the Mineola “haunt,” youth tickets are $6.
For information, visit facebook.com/corpsegrove/ .