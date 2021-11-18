As Christmas gets closer, events this weekend in East Texas celebrate the holidays and provide shopping opportunities:
Take a ride on the Polar Express: Beginning Friday, Texas State Railroad will be open for holiday family fun on the Polar Express. Attendees can relive the magic of the story of the Polar Express as soon as the train departs the Palestine Depot. Onboard, chefs will recite the children's book by Chris Van Allsburg. Once the train arrives at its destination, the North Pole, passengers will see a big Christmas tree and Santa himself. Passengers are recommended to wear warm clothing in inclement weather. The event takes place 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 535 Park Road 76, Rusk. To learn more and buy tickets, visit texasstaterailroad.net/
Piney Park Trail of Lights: This weekend, Piney Park Trail of Lights, at 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall, will have its grand opening as a new East Texas holiday attraction. Fun activities included a walk through trail of lights, a light maze, a holiday market, children's play area and more. To purchase tickets, visit pineypark.com/tickets .
Christmas in the Country: From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, shop and celebrate Christmas at Vintage and Company in Flint, 10101 FM 2813. The barn will be decorated for the holidays with furniture, home decor and an assortment of vintage Christmas items. Admission on Thursday is $10 and benefits Operation Christmas Child and Samaritan’s Purse. Admission on Friday and Saturday is free.
Four Artist Art Sale: From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the American Band Instrument Service Education Center, 124 Shelley Drive, a Christmas art sale will feature four Tyler artists — Robert Langham, Mac K Miller III, Alan Roberts and John York. There will be many one of a kind gifts, including original paintings, prints and fine art photographic prints. Ten percent of sales will go toward the Tyler Community Band. For information, visit facebook.com/events/1100013690803111/ .
Christmas Vendor and Craft Sale: Come for Christmas shopping 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Christmas Vendor and Craft Sale on Main Street in Gun Barrel City, 831 W. Main St. There will be several unique vendors set up at the event.