Juneteenth marks a second independence day in America. In Tyler, several local organizations and individuals will invite the community to come together to recognize the day's significance.
The Emancipation Proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln in January 1863 declared all enslaved people were freed. However, in Texas, it wasn't until June 19, 1865, that enslaved Black people were free. This day came to be known as "Juneteenth" by the newly freed people in Texas.
Several local organizations and independent individuals are presenting Juneteenth celebrations in Tyler. Below are some local events.
The Juneteenth Association of Tyler is hosting a weekend of Juneteenth festivities.
A Gospel Fest will be held at 7 p.m. June 16 at College Hill Baptist Church, and the Juneteenth Parade is at 9 a.m. June 17, with a celebration in the park to follow.
The Tyler Together Race Relations Forum and the Tyler Public Library invite the public to a Tyler Talking Together conversation about Juneteenth, "What Does Freedom look like in 2023," at 6 p.m. June 16 at Taylor Auditorium, Tyler Public Library.
The Majesty Event Center is hosting its third annual Juneteenth Celebration with live music performances and soulful vibes from p.m. to midnight on June 17.
This is a 21 and up event. V.I.P. tables and vendor tables are available for purchase. Food and drinks will also be available for sale during the event. For ticket, table, and event questions, please get in touch with The Majesty Event Center at 903-630-8313 for more information.
Tickets for the celebration are on sale at Majesty Event Center, at Custom Truckers Clubhouse, or online here at EventBrite.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Custom Truckers scholarship fund.
The second annual Juneteenth 7v7 basketball classic presented by Z.A. Events will take place at 3:30 p.m. June 18, location to be determined. There is a $20 fee per person. The money is due at the time of registration and should be sent via Cash App to $ZAEVENTS. The last day to register and pay is June 14. Each team should have seven to 14 players. Refreshments will be provided for participants, security will be enforced, and food and vendors will be on site. People can contact Zay Allen at 843-707-6536 for information or register their team at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSexGz3htlt0Kw.../viewform.
The Texas African American Museum and Empowerment CDC present a free Community Celebration for Juneteenth Freedom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 19 at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For information, call 903-283-6089 or email TAAM@EmpowermentCDC.org.