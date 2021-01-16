Events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day are planned across East Texas to honor the civil rights movement leader.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is honored annually across the country to recognize King’s birthday. The day of commemoration is the third Monday of each January, which is Jan. 18 this year. King’s birthday is Jan. 15.
In Tyler, the Texas African American Museum will be hosting a free open house along with a symbolic march on the museum property. There will be keynote speakers and food trucks. For those not able to attend the event, there will also be a drive-thru fundraiser at the museum, located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The event will be focusing on education and historic preservation of African American history on a state, regional and national level. The event will take place at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact 903-283-6089 or 903-372-5900.
In Mineola, residents can attend a 100-car unity caravan and service. The caravan begins at 10 a.m. on East Highway 80 and will proceed west to Newsom Street at 10:30 a.m., then north to Mineola Civic Center, which is located at 1150 N. Newsom Street. Participants can remain in their vehicles and tune radios to KMOO 99.9 for audio.
The service will begin at 10:45 a.m. at the civic center. Participants are asked to wear a mask and safely distance from others if they leave their vehicles. To-go refreshments will be served. For questions, contact Pastor Demethrius Boyd at 903-574-6949.