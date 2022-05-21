A group on Sunday will gather at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler to participate in a nationwide event drawing attention to the issue of veteran suicide.
The local Mission 22 National Awareness Walk will take place at 2:22 Sunday, which is May 22, and participants will walk 2.22 miles. The name Mission 22, a national group founded by veterans for veterans and their families, came from a campaign to raise awareness about the number of veteran suicides per day — 22, according to a study released in 2013 by the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
Barbie Rohde, who along with her husband Robert organized the local walk, said the number has risen.
“We want to make the Tyler community aware of what’s happening to our veterans,” she said. “We are losing over 30 veterans every day. And if more people know, we believe more will be done. I hope seeing a large crowd walking down Broadway will make people ask questions, find out why we are doing this.”
The Rohdes have a person reason for being involved. They lost their son Cody Bowman, then a sergeant in the Army, to suicide in 2019. Since then, they have been leaders in the state for Mission 22, traveling in Texas to bring attention to the issue.
John Ring, founder of WalkforVets.org, who plans to attend the event, said he met the Rohdes last year and was touched by their story, and they have worked together since then.
Ring has walked hundreds of miles in support of veteran issues.
“Walking for veteran issues is what we do and how our organization started,” he said. “I’ve always said, ‘If this walk can save one veteran’s life, it’s all worth it.’ I’ve seen that happen time and time again. We want our brothers and sisters that might be struggling to know they’re not alone.”
Rohdes said support in any form is welcome.
“During the walk, participants and observers will have the opportunity to donate to Mission 22, while showing support for veterans in their local communities either by walking the 2.2 miles or cheering on the participants.”
Sunday’s 2.22-mile walk will end at Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux, 6523 S. Broadway Ave. The restaurant has agreed to offer special discounts for those who participate in the walk.
Residents who would like to participate should meet at the main entrance to the mall on Sunday. Vehicles will be available to drive walkers back to the mall from the end of the walk, Barbie Rohde said.
For more information about the event, call Rohde at (903) 805-1637.