Hundreds of people flocked Friday evening to the Liberty Theater to honor the first Black families of Tyler and Smith County.
“It was our goal to pack the theater, and we definitely succeeded,” said District 3 Councilwoman Shirley McKellar, who acted as the evening’s officiant.
The Black History Month event was a collaboration between the city of Tyler and the Tyler Public Library.
“Our ancestors did so much more with less,” McKellar said.
The event, with a theme of "Black Resistance," recognized the legacy of 10 families in 1845-55 and a formerly enslaved family of Gov. Sam Houston.
Representatives from each family received proclamations, resolutions and certificates from city, county and state elected officials.
The 11 families honored — who were among the first 180 Black families of Tyler-Smith County — were: Butler (1856), Dewberry (1835), Erwin (1850), Frances (1850), Goodman (1850), Houston (1836), Kennedy (1849), King (1867), Shackelford (1849), Snoddy (1850) and Wells (1844).
Through research, more generations are being uncovered, meaning there will be fewer names forgotten to history.
“I am so proud to be a part of the family,” said Laura Chester Turner, a descendant of the Kennedy family.
In large part because of the research efforts of Dorothy J. Franks, founder of Texas Slave History and Inventory Preservation Projects, many — such as Turner — were unaware of how far back their roots began.
“I’m a huge history buff. I love anything to do with history,” Turner said. “I’m usually the family historian but … Dorothy uncovered so much history of our family, and it expanded our minds.”
As part of the program, former educator Sheryl Chester channeled “Aunt Celia” during a presentation to the audience.
Purchased by Dr. Samuel Goodman, Celia was one of the trailblazers who came into Smith County after the Goodman family migrated from South Carolina.
After more than 75 years of service to three generations, Celia — also known as Aunt Cely — died at age 113.
“I feel very blessed and honored to be able to portray her,” Chester said.
The program also included gospel performances by the North Tenneha Church of Christ Male Chorus and a musical presentation of “Glory” as clips of the film “Selma” played.
A $2,500 check was presented by Beverly Beavers-Brooks and former Smith County Judge Quincy Beavers Jr. to the city of Tyler and the Goodman Museum.
“It is an important message for newer generations to know that they can achieve anything because they don’t have to struggle as their ancestors did,” McKellar said.