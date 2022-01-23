East Texans looking for a paid writing opportunity are in luck.
ETX View Magazine is in search of local writers to add to its freelance team. Those who love to write and also seek flexibility are encouraged to apply.
The bi-monthly magazine celebrates the best of East Texas life and culture. Its award-winning writers, photographers and designers showcase dynamic stories of the people, events and trends that represent the community.
If this sounds like something you or someone you know would like to be part of, email info@etxview.com for more information. To apply, email at least three samples of your work and a resume.
ETX View is a product of M. Roberts Media, the parent company of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and the Longview News-Journal. The magazine is inserted into newspapers for Tyler and Longview subscribers and is available on stands at more than 60 locations across East Texas. Visit ETXView.com to read the latest stories.
For more information, contact editor Santana Wood at swood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.