Editor’s Note: Stories labeled ETX View Medical Directory PLUS supplement ETX View’s inaugural Medical Directory magazine, which subscribers will find in their Weekend newspaper. The special edition highlights the growing medical community and healthcare workers in East Texas. To read all the stories or view the e-edition of the magazine, visit etxview.com.
As demand for high-quality, compassionate, and affordable health care grows in Northeast Texas, Christus Health has responded to meet those needs.
“Christus committed to investing $700 million into Northeast Texas, and they have achieved it,” said Jason Proctor, ministry president, Christus Mother Frances Hospital.
Proctor’s ministry, one of three Christus ministries in Northeast Texas, includes hospitals in Tyler, Jacksonville, Sulphur Springs, and Winnsboro, and has answered the call for expanded health care in the region to meet the needs of a growing population.
Recent years at Mother Frances, growth has included the opening of Bradley-Thompson Tower, a 200,000 square-foot extension featuring a state-of-the art emergency care center, 48 ICU beds, and two helipads for emergency transport.
Just across the hospital campus, the new Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute opened in late 2022. It is a partnership between Christus and Texas Oncology with a goal of bringing the best in cancer care and research to the region.
“Patients in Northeast Texas live here because they don’t want to live in major urban areas. They want world-class cancer care close to home that is timely, convenient and less expensive,” said Dr. Steven Curley, institute chair, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Oncology Institute. “Two separate organizations came together for one common goal, and we achieved it.”
While the Bradley-Thompson Tower and cancer institute are on the main campus of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, they are just the tip of expansion for the ministry.
In south Tyler, the Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, a multi-story, 62,000 square-foot facility that opened in 2021, features the best in orthopedic care, sports medicine, diagnostics, and rehabilitation for athletes across all of Northeast Texas.
Outside of Tyler, new, full-service, stand-alone emergency departments have opened in Canton and Lindale. In the spring of 2023, Athens’ emergency department will open its doors.
Also, a new primary care clinic will open in Winnsboro in late February.
“We always want to make sure we are expanding our mission in a way that meets the needs of the residents in Northeast Texas, and we use very detailed data to help us along the way,” Proctor said. “For example, we knew that cancer treatment in Northeast Texas needed to be improved through expansion of facilities, so we partnered with Texas Oncology to build the cancer center.”
Forty-five miles away, Todd Hancock, president and CEO of Christus Good Shepherd Health System, echoes the sentiment.
“When Christus came to Longview six years ago, we committed to providing exceptional care to the citizens in the communities our health system serves. We hope that the growth of our services and facilities serves as a reminder of that commitment and as proof that we do not take that responsibility lightly.
In 2021, Christus Good Shepherd celebrated the opening of the Heart and Vascular Center, an $8.5 million, 21,000 square-foot facility that combines cardiology, electrophysiology, and cardiovascular surgery into a medically integrated clinic.
One year later, the Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute opened and the NorthPark Campus in Longview.
It concluded a $35 million project that began in July 2021, transforming the Institute for Healthy Living into a premier spot for orthopedics and sports medicine.
The project was part of a full NorthPark expansion that is scheduled to be completed by the fall.
Down the road from Longview, the expansion of Christus Good Shepherd is felt in Kilgore, with the announcement of the Roy H. Laird Regional Medical Health Sciences Education Center, a partnership between CHRISTUS Good Shepherd, the Roy H. Laird Hospital Foundation, Kilgore College, and the City of Kilgore.
It is proven that outcomes are better when someone has a medical procedure and can then go home to heal,” Hancock said. “They heal faster. They get back to living their life faster. And that’s what we are here to do.”
The expansion of health services and facilities between the Christus Mother Frances and Good Shepherd ministries is paired with Christus Trinity Clinic, which features more than 900 providers at more than 120 locations across Northeast Texas.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital and Christus Good Shepherd combined to employ more than 7,500 associates in Tyler and Longview alone.
“Christus is committed to Tyler and the surrounding communities, and has proven that, not only with the investments in building and infrastructure, but also in expanding the number of Trinity Clinic doctors by a huge amount,” said Proctor. “All of this was done to ensure we are ready to care for the people of Northeast Texas and that access to Christus Trinity Clinic physicians is as easy as possible.”