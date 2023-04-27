The newly established Byers Family Foundation has provided a $20,000 donation to the East Texas Symphony Orchestra.
The gift was presented March 28 at the ETSO’s monthly board meeting by Foundation Board President Brent M. Byers and Executive Director Patrick D. Willis.
This contribution was made in honor and appreciation of ETSO’s work this past year for inclusively and approachably serving the community.
“In direct appreciation of ETSO’s Executive Director Robin Hampton and the leadership she exhibits, the Byers Family Foundation Board of Directors enthusiastically authorized this gift to ETSO specifically in her honor,” Brent Byers said.
Hampton said the group is thankful for the contribution.
“We are grateful and honored by the recognition from the Byers Family Foundation,” said Hampton. “Our Board of Directors are excited to share this gift with the community and specifically the 3rd Annual Symphony in the Park.”
The Byers Family Foundation was established in February with a mission to support and promote philanthropic endeavors which provide community access to educational opportunities, access to healthcare, and benefits human services and arts and culture. Willis was appointed by the Byers Family Foundation as Executive Director on March 8.
The third annual Labor Day Weekend ‘Symphony in the Park’ is scheduled for Sept. 2 at Bergfeld Park in Tyler.
For more information about ETSO, visit etso.org