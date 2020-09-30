The East Texas Medical Center Foundation is providing over $1.3 million in grant funding to help organizations working in mental health, substance abuse, healthcare and other areas.
Grant recipients include Alzheimer’s Alliance, Bethesda Health Clinic, Behavioral Health Leadership Team, Cancer Foundation for Life, Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, CommUNITY Cares, East Texas Baptist University, East Texas Cares Resource Center, East Texas Community Clinic and the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.
“The Foundation board of directors is pleased to support 25 organizations in the community that are working in the areas of mental health and substance use disorder, healthcare and childhood health and safety as well as meeting immediate COVID-19 related needs,” Elam Swann, ETMC board chair, said.
The groups getting funding are East Texas Human Needs Network, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Next Step Community Solutions, PATH (People Attempting to Help), Regional East Texas Food Bank, Salvation Army and Samaritan Counseling Center. Smith County Champions for Children, Smith County Clubhouse, St. Paul Children’s Services, Texas College, The Mentoring Alliance, Tyler Junior College and University of Texas at Tyler were also supported.
“The ETMC Foundation is dedicated to improving the health and quality of lives in Tyler and the surrounding East Texas communities,” Swann said. “We are confident these grants fulfill the Foundation’s goals.”
In addition to this grant funding, the ETMC Foundation gave a $80 million long-term commitment earlier this year to establishing a University of Texas Medical School in Tyler.
The ETMC Foundation is a private foundation that began in 2018 due to the sale of East Texas Medical Center Regional Health Care System.