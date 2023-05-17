The ETMC Foundation has announced two new leadership appointments to help drive its mission of investing in solutions, initiatives and partnerships that significantly improve community health and well-being.
Dawn Franks has been named as the foundation's new president, and Smittee Root has been appointed as its new community collaboration officer.
As president, Franks will provide strategic direction for the foundation and oversee its philanthropic efforts. Franks is an accomplished facilitator and collaborative decision-maker with over four decades of experience in philanthropy, organizational development, and strategic planning.
She most recently served as president and CEO of Your Philanthropy, a philanthropy services and consulting firm she established to help others accomplish their philanthropic goals.
In her role as community collaboration officer, Root will work closely with community partners to identify and address the community's health needs. Root is a respected community leader with over ten years of experience in leadership development and community engagement.
She most recently served as the executive director of Leadership Tyler, a nonprofit community leadership development organization. She has a proven track record of successfully collaborating with diverse stakeholders to drive positive change.
The East Texas Medical Center (ETMC) Foundation is a private foundation that invests in solutions, initiatives, and partnerships that significantly improve community health and well-being in Smith County and surrounding communities.
For more information, visit www.etmcfoundation.org.