Special to the Morning Telegraph
Born in Marshall, Sam B. Hall Jr. was a U.S. Representative for the Texas 1st Congressional District (1976-1985) and a Texas Eastern District federal judge (1985-1994). A World War II army veteran, lawyer, civic servant, member and deacon of a Church of Christ congregation, and a graduate of Marshall High School, the College of Marshall (now East Texas Baptist University), and Baylor University Law School, Hall was a conservative Democrat, a champion of members of the U.S. military and veterans, and an enthusiastic patriot.
“We honor, commemorate, and pay tribute to Sam B. Hall, Jr., a courageous man of impeccable Christian character, godly leadership, and strong conviction of truth and justice,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “A national statesman who loved his country and his local community. Judge Hall set a standard for fulfilling his calling as a God-honoring public servant of the people.”
In 1976 Hall won a special election for the U.S. House after the death of incumbent Wright Patman. He was reelected five times and served on the Congressional Judiciary and Veterans Affairs Committees. On April 17, 1985, Hall was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to a seat on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Hall was quickly confirmed by the United States Senate on May 3, 1985, and subsequently resigned his seat in Congress to be sworn in as judge, receiving his commission on May 10, 1985. Hall served on the federal bench until his death in Marshall on April 10, 1994.
The Sam B. Hall Endowed Chair for History was established at East Texas Baptist University in 1993 by Hall’s family, friends, colleagues in the bar, the U.S. Congress, and the federal judiciary. Judge Hall delivered the keynote speech of the first Sam B. Hall Lecture series, and since then, a number of prominent speakers have furthered the Hall legacy, including legendary collegiate football and NFL coach Gene Stallings; Texas State Senator, U.S. Congressman, Chairman of the Texas Railroad Commission, and Chancellor of the Texas Tech University System Kent Hance; and ETBU Professor Dr. Jerry Summers.
Dr. Summers wrote Judge Hall’s biography, Sam B. Hall, Jr.: Whatever is Right, published in 2005. Dr. Summers was named the inaugural Sam B. Hall, Jr. Endowed Professor of History. Following Dr. Summers’ retirement in 2021, Dr. David (Sandy) Hoover, Dean of the School of Christian Studies and Humanities, was named Hall Endowed Professor of History.
“It is an honor to hold the title of Sam B. Hall Professor of History,” Hoover said. “Judge Hall left a lifetime legacy of service and consistency in doing what was right. Dr. Jerry Summers, the first Sam B. Hall Professor of History, followed Judge Hall’s example for over 30 years at ETBU. It is a privilege to be recognized in that context and a great responsibility to uphold.”
To learn more about the Sam B. Hall Jr. Professorship and Lecture Series that was established at East Texas Baptist University in 1993, visit www.etbu.edu/sambhall.