The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday afternoon that the electric grid is strong, but the organization is requesting Texans conserve electricity during peak hours through this Friday.
Those peak hours for conservation are 3 to 7 p.m., according to ERCOT.
ERCOT stated the grid is operating exactly as it was designed and intended, and the conservation of electrical usage notice issued on Monday is common practice.
Conservation efforts prevented the possibility of rotating outages, such as the ones seen in February winter storm, on Monday and ensured that no Texans lost power, ERCOT explained.
“We know it can be tough to change family routines, but yesterday is proof that simple conservation measures really do make a difference,” said ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones. “Conservation notices are commonly-used tools used by utilities and system operators across the country to ensure the reliability of the electric grid. If possible, Texans should apply that same effort during peak hours from 3 to 7 p.m. this week until conditions return to normal.”
ERCOT said 1,200 megawatts of power was regained overnight Monday when some repairs were completed. One megawatt typically powers around 200 homes on a summer day.
On Monday, ERCOT set a new June record for electricity demand. Preliminary data shows the new record is 69,943 megawatts, which exceeds the 2018 June record by approximately 820 megawatts.
ERCOT suggests these steps to reduce electric use between 3 and 7 p.m.:
- Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher – every degree of cooling increases your energy use by 6 to 8%.
- Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines and dryers.
- If you don’t need something – we are asking you to turn it off and unplug it if possible.