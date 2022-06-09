Beginning Saturday, temperatures are expected to reach at least 100 and get hotter through the weekend.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued an Operating Conditions Notice (OCN) as extreme heat approaches the state. The notice is in effect Friday through Monday,
"ERCOT is issuing an OCN for the extreme hot weather with forecasted temperatures to be above 103°F in the North Central and South Central weather zones, from Friday, June 10, 2022 until Monday, June 13, 2022," ERCOT states on its public notices on its website.
An OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued in anticipation of a possible Emergency Condition.
