Editor's Note: ERCOT originally issued the notice for 2 to 8 p.m. but later adjusted the time by 1 hour to end at 9 p.m.
As extreme hot weather continues driving record power demand across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking residents to limit their power usage.
ERCOT issued a conservation appeal today between 2 to 9 p.m., according to a news release from the grid operator. The appeal means Texas residents and businesses should voluntarily conserve electricity during these peak hours.
Currently, no system-wide outages are expected, according to ERCOT.
Today’s conditions are expected to be similar to those experienced on Monday, when a conservation appeal was also issued.
"On that day, Texans and businesses responded by voluntarily conserving electricity and helping ERCOT successfully meet record power demand by reducing their energy use by 500 (megawatts)," ERCOT said.
Conservation is a reliability tool ERCOT has deployed more than four dozen times since 2008 to manage grid operations. This notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2,300 megawatts for 30 minutes or more.
According to the PUC, ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up your thermostat a degree or two, if comfortable, and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during the requested timeframe.
"ERCOT continues to use all tools available to manage the grid effectively and reliably, including using reserve power and calling upon large electric customers who have volunteered to lower their energy use," ERCOT said.
Factors driving the need for this important action by customers:
- Record high electric demand. The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use. Other grid operators are operating under similar conservative operations programs as ERCOT due to the heatwave.
- Low wind. Wind generation is currently generating less than what is historically generated in this time period.
- Forced thermal outages. The number of forced outages in thermal generation exceeds ERCOT forecasts.
- Solar. Developing cloud cover in West Texas has reduced the amount of solar generation.
Under current projected scenarios, performance of the generation fleet Wednesday is:
Installed Capacity
Wednesday (7/13) Tightest Hour (3-4 p.m.)
Percentage of Installed Capacity Available at Tightest Hour
Dispatchable
80,083
67,076
84%
Wind
35,162
4,294
12%
Solar
11,787
7,987
68%
Note: Total forecasted demand is 78,451 megawatts.