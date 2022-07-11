With extreme hot weather driving record power demand across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texas residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday.

ERCOT also issued a watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2 to 8 p.m. No system-wide outages are expected at this time, ERCOT said in a news release.

Conservation is a reliability tool ERCOT has deployed more than four dozen times since 2008 to manage grid operations, according to the company. This notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 megawatts for 30 minutes or more.

The grid's total forecasted power demand today is 79,671 MW.

According to the Public Utility Commission, ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up your thermostat a degree or two, if comfortable, and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during afternoon peak hours.

Factors driving the need for this important action by customers:

Record-high electric demand and low wind are among the factors driving the need for conservation action by customers.

"The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use," ERCOT stated. "Other grid operators are operating under similar conservative operations programs as ERCOT due to the heatwave.

"... While solar power is generally reaching near full generation capacity, wind generation is currently generating significantly less than what it historically generated in this time period. Current projections show wind generation coming in less than 10 percent of its capacity."

Under current projected scenarios, performance of the generation fleet Monday is:

Installed Capacity Monday (7/11) Tightest Hour (2-3 p.m.) Percentage of Installed Capacity Available at Tightest Hour Dispatchable 80,083 67,913 85% Wind 35,162 2,698 8% Solar 11,787 9,557 81%

The grid's current power supply and demand as of 9:40 a.m. is:

You can view the live supply and demand graph with real-time data including projected supply and demand from hourly forecasts on ERCOT's website by clicking here.

As of 9:40 a.m., the grid was operating under normal conditions. There is enough power for current demand, at 4,847 megawatts. View live grid conditions by clicking here.

Consumers who need assistance can contact the Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline at 1-888-782-8477.