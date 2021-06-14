The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking residents across Texas to reduce their electric usage as much as possible through this Friday.
ERCOT, which is the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, announced on Monday a significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June caused the necessary grid restrictions.
Oncor, the electric company that covers the Tyler area and other parts of East Texas, is echoing ERCOT's decision requesting conservation efforts.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory on Monday for several East Texas counties, including Smith County. The heat advisory is set to conclude at 7 p.m.
Heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees are expected. Other counties were a part of the heat advisory included Gregg, Upshur, Cherokee, Rusk, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Nacogdoches, Angelina, San Augustine and Shelby.
Tyler is expected to see high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and low temperatures in the lower 70s range through Friday with mostly sunny conditions, according to weather reports.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on elderly relatives and neighbors," the NWS said in a heat advisory warning. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."
Oncor said Monday that the company will follow direction from ERCOT and notify customers once the conservation notice has been lifted.
The following steps can be taken to reduce electrical usage according to ERCOT:
- Turn off any unnecessary lights and equipment.
- Turn thermostat up two to three degrees.
- Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
- Use fans to feel four to six degrees cooler.
- Limit use of large appliances (dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.).
- If you cook indoors, use a microwave or slow cooker.
- Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.
- Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours.