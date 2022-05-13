electric power grid

Power demand reached 69,000 megawatts Friday morning and the state does not expect demand to exceed that amount for the rest of this weather event.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve energy this weekend.

“With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need,” said interim CEO Brad Jones in a statement. “This afternoon, six power generation facilities tripped offline resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. At this time, all generation resources available are operating. 

“We’re asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3pm and 8pm through the weekend.”

 
 

