Organizations, school bands and other groups are asked to register for the Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade.
The parade, which has a theme of "Imagine Rotary," is scheduled 6 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Tyler.
The Rotary Clubs of Tyler includes the South Tyler Rotary, Sunrise Rotary and the Rotary Club of Tyler. These rotary clubs sponsor the parade jointly.
A tree lighting ceremony on the downtown square is scheduled after the parade.
Six winners will be selected from parade participants in the categories Best Holiday Theme, Best Band, Brightest Entry, Spirit Award, Most Creative and Best Decorated Vehicle.
After registration, approved entries will receive detailed instructions via email, according to parade officials.
Registration will close either Oct. 31 or after there are 110 entries.
Registration fee from July 28 to Oct. 28 are:
- $50 for all commercial entries. This includes area businesses and all for-profit entities.
- $25 for all non-commercial entries. This includes marching bands, groups from schools, churches, Scouts, civic/service clubs and all other nonprofit entities.
- No entry fee for first responders. This includes law enforcement, fire, ambulance, military and other similar agencies.
- No entry fee for government officials, elected and appointed.
Late registration fee from Oct. 29 to 31:
- $100 for all commercial entries. This includes area businesses and all for-profit entities.
- $50 for all non-commercial entries. This includes marching bands, groups from schools, churches, Scouts, civic/service clubs and all other nonprofit entities.
Registration can be found at www.eventbrite.com/e/386560993337 .
Additional questions about parade registration can be directed to Tiffany Damskov at tiffanydamskov@yahoo.com or (903) 266-0376.
The parade route will begin on North Broadway Avenue, south of East Oakwood Street and one block north of East Line Street. The parade will turn right on West Ferguson Street, left on North Bois d’Arc Avenue, left on West Erwin Street, left on North Spring Avenue and end at East Oakwood Street.
Parking is planned at:
- Christ Episcopal, 118 S. Bois d’ Arc Avenue;
- First Baptist Church, 310 West Ferguson;
- Iglesias Church, 102 W. Bow Street; and
- Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 West Erwin.