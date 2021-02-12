Jerome Stewart and his nephew Keyandus, who are both homeless in Tyler, were grateful Friday afternoon as they received a motel room to protect them from the frigid cold.
The two were among nearly two dozen homeless people helped by a street team of individuals that raised money to provide shelter.
“I’m so thankful I’m trying to keep myself from crying. God told me don’t worry about it, everything will be alright,” Stewart said. “We all blessed. You got people living in tents, sleeping next to dumpsters and trash cans and in cars. You got homeless people everywhere. My name is Jerome Stewart and I try to help others too. I’m so grateful.”
People, such as Callynth Finney and Sarah Bulloch, have spent a few days searching the city for homeless people in need and finding ways to help them.
Finney, Bulloch and others teamed up with homeless service organization Hiway 80 Rescue Mission and the Hand-Up Network to get vans for transportation to the hotels.
Bulloch said she and a team of other helpers searched the woods with Tyler Police Department officers and volunteers to help those in need. She said she’s thankful for the people who donated to get people the motel rooms.
“Tyler’s been so amazing that they have donated enough for us to put these residents in motels,” Bulloch said.
Keyandus called the motel rooms a “blessing.”
“God is not just throwing a blessing just to throw one. In God’s eyes, He loves everybody. Coming from ‘I love everybody.’ It was a blessing when I woke up this morning. I told Him thank you. When I wake up, I tell Him thank you every day,” Keyandus said. “People don’t deserve to be on the streets. You’re not supposed to be on the streets — nobody. It’s too cold out here.”
Stewart said he just can’t stop thanking those who helped donate and supply the shelter.
In addition to getting the homeless residents motel rooms, Bulloch said the street team, which helps the homeless population with immediate emergency needs, will be checking on them every day and bringing food.
Physicians also came out Friday to help the people suffering from frost bite.
Bulloch said she hopes people can look out for anyone out in the cold.
“Anybody in the Tyler area that sees anybody that are homeless, we don’t want one person to be out sleeping tonight,” she said. “We’re working 24 hours a day. We will get them into shelter sleeping warm with food for the next seven days. The Tyler PD are watching out because this is an unusual emergency situation. It’s really hard to believe that anybody can survive this.”
The street team set up an email account, TylerWarmHearts@gmail.com, for people to ask about helping as well as supply and monetary donations.
“We have a whole seven days and we’re going to need people’s help,” Bulloch said.