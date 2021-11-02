It's Election Day. Today we will have the opportunity to vote on eight constitutional amendments.
These proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution were passed as bills in this years legislative session. A majority of Texas voters must pass these amendments in this election in order for them to be added to the Constitution.
Read below to find out more about these eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Proposition 1
This constitutional amendment would allow charitable raffles to be conducted at rodeo venues.
It is proposed that a constitutional amendment be made to allow professional sports team charitable foundations to hold raffles at rodeo venues.
This is currently not allowed because professional rodeos are not defined in the law as a professional sports team.
As such, the amendment would also define “an organization sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association” as a professional sports team.
If this amendment passes in the Nov. 2 elections, charitable raffles can be held at both professional games and rodeo events.
Here is how Proposition 1 will be listed on the ballot:
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”
Proposition 2
This constitutional amendment would allow a county to issue bonds for the development or redevelopment of infrastructure or transportation in blighted areas (places that show signs of neglect).
The law currently allows incorporated cities and towns to issue bonds for this purpose. If the amendment is passed, counties would also gain authorization to do such.
The amendment would also include that counties which issue bonds for the purpose of transportation improvements cannot pledge more than 65% increase in ad valorem tax revenues to repay bonds.
Ad valorem tax revenue is based on the assessed value of a property, product or service being taxed.
Bonds also cannot be used by the county to construct, operate, maintain or acquire a toll road.
Here is how Proposition 2 will be worded on the ballot:
“The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”
Proposition 3
This constitutional amendment would prohibit the state and political subdivisions from limiting religious services or organizations.
Passing this new amendment would mean that no laws, rules, orders or proclamations could be made by the state or political subdivisions in regard to religious services or organizations.
During COVID-19 cities including Bexar, Dallas, Denton, El Passo, Harris, Lubbock and more in Texas limited people’s ability to gather at religious services. This amendment prevents this from occurring again.
Here is how Proposition 3 will be worded on the ballot:
“The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”
Proposition 4
This Constitutional Amendment would change eligibility requirements for some judicial offices.
Those in the offices of justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals and a justice of a court of appeals will be eligible only if they are a practicing lawyer licensed in Texas for 10 years or a practicing lawyer licensed in Texas and a judge on a state or county court for 10 years.
During this time, they cannot have their license revoked, suspended or subject to a probated suspension.
For district judges, the amendment would change the eligibility requirements from a required four years as a practicing lawyer or judge to eight years. During this time their license to practice law can not have been revoked, suspended or subject to a probated suspension.
Here is how Proposition 4 will be worded on the ballot:
“The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the courtof criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”
Proposition 5
This constitutional amendment would give additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept complaints about those running for judicial office.
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct could also conduct investigations and discipline candidates in the same way they are currently allowed to do so.
They can currently discipline through letters of caution, private or public sanctions, resignation instead of discipline, suspensions, public admonition, public warning or public reprimand.
Here is how Proposition 5 will be worded on the ballot:
“The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”
Proposition 6
This constitutional amendment would give residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities or state supported living centers the right to designate a caregiver for in-person visits.
By amending the constitution, this essential caregiver could not be prohibited from visiting the resident at any time. The Texas State Legislature would also be allowed to provide guidelines for facilities establishing visitation policies and procedures for caregivers.
This amendment is meant to prevent restrictions at these facilities such as those put into place in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. At that time, no non-essential visitors were let into these facilities.
Here is how Proposition 6 will be worded on the ballot:
“The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”
Proposition 7
This constitutional amendment would allow the surviving spouse, 55 years or older, of a disabled individual to maintain a limit on homestead property taxes upon the time of death if they remain at the homestead.
This tax limit applies to school district property taxes.
To qualify, the individual must also receive disability benefits from the Federal Old-age, Survivors and Disability Insurance Program given by Social Security Administration
Property taxes would not increase in this case from the year the individual qualifies.
A temporary provision would also be put in place to refund taxes to spouses of a disabled individual who died. This would be for the 2020 and 2021 tax years which exceed the amount that should have been paid with the addition of the tax limit.
Here is how Proposition 7 will be worded on the ballot:
“The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”
Proposition 8
This constitutional amendment would allow for a total or partial homestead property tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the armed services who were killed or fatally injured in duty.
The current constitution exempts surviving spouses of those who were killed in action. The amendment would include those killed or fatally injured during training or other duties of the military.
Here is how Proposition 8 will be worded on the ballot:
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”