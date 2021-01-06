An elderly woman is dead after a house fire in Smith County Tuesday afternoon.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the fire occurred in the back of a residence in the 1200 block of Garland Street at 3:45 p.m.
Brooks said there was heavy fire in the rear of the wood-frame structure. The firefighters removed the woman, who was in her 80s, from the home.
Crews attempted to revive her, but she was later declared dead at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered.
Her name is being withheld pending notification of family members. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, he said.
Dixie, Lindale, Noonday and Red Springs fire departments along with Emergency Services District 2 chief and the fire marshal's office responded to the fire.