An 83-year-old Tyler man was killed after a three-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Smith County on Texas Highway 31.
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report shows Thomas Coleman, 27, of Overton, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet HHR south on County Road 21 approaching Highway 31. He failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and entered the lanes of travel on Highway 31.
The Chevrolet was hit by a 2020 Toyota Yaris, which was driven by Philip Marsh, traveling westbound on Highway 31. This impact led to the Toyota traveling into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by an eastbound 2009 Ford F-250, DPS said.
Philip Marsh was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Tyler.
The driver of the Ford, James Holman, 32, of Sanger, was treated and released at the scene. Coleman was transported to UT Health East Texas – Tyler in stable condition, according to DPS.
The crash is under investigation.