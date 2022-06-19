An art gallery in Edom is offering art camps for children this summer under the direction of its new owner.
Edom Art Emporium has four weeks of camps set to begin July 5 at the gallery at 8281 FM 279 in Edom. Camp topics are animation and expression, sculpting and digital photography, digital photography and animation and expression and sculpting.
Julie Howard in January took over ownership of the gallery, which she owns with fellow artist Kerian Massey.
“These camps and classes give children and teens an opportunity to express themselves in creative ways and nurtures productive methods to communicate while developing hidden talents,” Howard said.
The camps, which Howard said are inclusive for all children, are set for a half-day four days each week with varying prices for different levels of participation. Each camp will conclude with an exhibit so campers can show off their work.
“Each camp will end with an exhibit of their finished works giving them an opportunity to share and sell if they choose to,” Howard said. “Pieces will be exhibited in the gallery and friends and family will be invited to view.”
Howard also said the gallery aims to bring a high-level experience to the community.
“In collaboration with many collectors and other artists, we have defined a set of criteria for evaluating the professionalism of galleries: loyalty to artists, commitment to their success, ethics and accessibility to the public, provision of services to collectors and more,” she said.
The emporium will also be offering adult workshops on the weekends.
For more information, call the gallery at 903-920-2323 or visit edomartemporium.com.