Workers could be seen preparing Tuesday morning for the official opening of Kilgore’s first-ever Chick-fil-A restaurant.

People can now eat more chicken in Kilgore following the opening of the Chick-fil-A opened its latest location in East Texas on Wednesday. 

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant, located at 910 N. Kilgore St., is set to employ 120 full and part-time employees. Customers can pick up their nuggets, sandwiches or other chicken-related foods from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Darryl Autry is the independent franchised owner and operator of Chick-fil-A Kilgore. He is responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, such as cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses and serving guests.

Autry began his career with Chick-fil-A as a restaurant employee while pursuing his bachelor’s degree at Macon State University in Georgia. As part of the interim manager program, Autry moved to Ohio to work at Chick-fil-A Southpark Mall in Cleveland and Chick-fil-A Towne Mall in Middletown.

After about a year in Ohio, Autry came back home to Georgia to fulfill his dream of becoming an operator, where he served as the operator of Chick-fil-A Northlake Mall in Atlanta for seven years before moving to Columbus to lead the team at Chick-fil-A Peachtree Mall.

Autry is looking forward to coming to Texas and starting his next chapter with Chick-fil-A in Kilgore. 

“My family and I are excited to call Kilgore our new home and welcome our team members and guests to this new restaurant,” Autry said. “We look forward to serving our neighbors great-tasting food with genuine hospitality and making a positive impact in this community.”

Chick-fil-A Kilgore is open for limited dine-in, carry-out and mobile curbside service, with third-party delivery available shortly after its opening. 

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A Kilgore is also surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Kilgore with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant will donate $25,000 to Feeding America for the funds to be distributed to partners within the greater Kilgore area to aid in the fight against hunger.

 
 

