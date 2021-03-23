RUSK – The Easter Bunny made an early appearance on Saturday at a new Rusk business, For the Love of Nutrition, to chat with children and take photos.
Photos with the big bunny were free of charge. Also, on hand were brightly decorated, Easter-inspired sweet treats especially made for the event.
Shop owner Jennifer Pacheco said she felt compelled to put on the event after a similar Christmas event went extremely well.
“I had photos with the Grinch back in December and it was a huge hit with the community," she said.
She also stressed that events like these were important to bring people together, especially in Cherokee County.
“Cherokee County is severely under served and we have limited resources, so I love having a place in the community and especially Rusk. This event especially gives us an opportunity to come together and meet our neighbors as well as remember what Easter is all about.”
The business, which opened in October last year in downtown Rusk, was a dream come true for Pacheco who’s life-long passion has been nutrition.
“For the Love of Nutrition is a place for the community to gather as well as the place that they reach out to when they are ready to begin their journey to a healthier them. I am a degreed nutritionist from Stephen F. Austin State University and whole-body wellness has always been my passion," she said.
Pacheco also holds classes out of the shop as well as other activities for adults and children. She hopes to continue to host events like these, especially around the holidays.
“The shop, for me, is more than just shakes and teas," she said. "It’s a place to bring people together.”
For the Love of Nutrition is located at 125 E. 6th St. in Rusk and can be reached at 903-245-9877.