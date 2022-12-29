Caldwell Zoo accepting unwanted holiday string lights to help lions globally
TYLER — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa.
In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
Lion Guardians has been working to conserve lions and preserve cultures since 2006, according to its website.
The string lights can be any condition to donate and a drop box is in the upper parking lot at the Caldwell Zoo, the post read.
Lufkin zoo taking leftover Christmas trees for its animals
LUFKIN — The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin is taking leftover Christmas trees to use for the animal habitats.
In a Facebook post, the zoo said that people can stop by the administration or admissions offices during regular operating hours. People can also call ahead and someone will advise where the tree can be dropped off.
The zoo is accepting natural, unaltered trees that do not have flocking, tinsel, etc.
"Many of the zoo animals enjoy these trees; it's a great way to re-purpose them after the holiday," the Facebook post read.