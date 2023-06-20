East Texas Workforce Solutions will hold a Veterans Job Fair on Wednesday with several businesses confirmed to attend the event.
The special event is dedicated to recognizing and supporting the brave men and women who have served the country with honor and dedication.
The job fair aims to provide veterans with valuable opportunities to explore potential career paths, connect with reputable employers, and take decisive steps toward a fulfilling post-military career, according to East Texas Workforce Solutions representatives.
Attendees will be able to meet with leading companies and organizations that prioritize hiring veterans and appreciate the unique skills and experiences you bring to the workforce, explore a wide range of employment opportunities across various industries, from entry-level positions to management roles, catering to different skill sets and backgrounds, and visit the Workforce Solutions East Texas booth to learn about how we can assist you with our programs where veterans receive priority service.
In addition, veterans will also have the opportunity to connect with fellow veterans, industry professionals, and resource providers, fostering valuable relationships and expanding your professional network and gain access to organizations that offer specialized services such as CampV, Texas Veterans Commission, and the Department of Veteran Affairs; all organizations will be in attendance.
Confirmed employers attending the event include Accurate Roof Systems, Auto Zone, Baylor Scott White Spinal Clinic/Hospital, CampV, City of Tyler, Department of Justice – FBI, Drug Enforcement, Administration (DEA), East Texas Treatment Facility, East Texas Workforce Child Care Services, Express, Employment Professionals, Farm Service Agency – USDA, Goodwill East Texas, Hood Packaging, John Soules Foods, Klein Products, MTC – Bradshaw State Jail, New Concept Health Services, Oak Street Health, Smith County – Human Resources, Smith County – Sheriff's Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas, Workforce Commission – Vocational Rehabilitation, The University of Texas at Tyler, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, Tyler City Police, Tyler Junior College – Veterans Benefits, Tyler Pipe, United States Marshal Service, United States Postal Service, United States Secret Service, Veterans Committee, Tyler Chamber of Commerce, and Workforce Solutions East Texas.
Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of your resume and dress professionally to make the most of this event.
The event is open to the public and will take place on Wednesday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tyler Workforce Solutions office located at 4100 Troup Highway.
For more information or register to attend, go here to https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/etxw/e/EvkzO.